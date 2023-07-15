The Judiciary through its Office of Public Communication on Friday informed all court users that the Court Vacation for the High Court and Magistrates’ Courts will commence on July 15 and end on August 15.

For the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal, the court vacation will run from August 1 to August 31.

However, during this period, courts handling criminal cases will continue operating normally because the court vacation does not apply to this category of cases.

According to Karemani Jamson K, the Judiciary’s spokesperson, the vacation period is utilized by Judicial Officers to write judgments and rulings. In case of urgent matters, the parties have to move to court by applying for a certificate of urgency to allow the matter to be heard during the vacation period.

“During this time, all court registries will remain open for the filing of cases and attending to other registry-related services, he said.

Meanwhile, Court Vacation is mandatory and is provided for by The Judicature (Court Vacation) Rules S.I. 13-20. This is a period between the end of one term of court and the beginning of another, specifically for civil cases.