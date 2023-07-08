The Rukungiri Central Police Station is investigating circumstances surrounding murder by assault that took place on the 5th day of July 2023 in Nyarubira village, Katonya Parish, Nyakishenyi sub-county, Rukungiri district. The incident, registered under CRB 926/2023, involved the tragic death of Kwikiriza Pamera, a 7-year-old girl, at the hands of her own mother, Akankwatsa Jacklyn.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred during an attempt by Jacklyn to shave her four children. However, when Pamera objected and attempted to flee, her mother became infuriated. In a distressing turn of events, Jacklyn directed the other three children to chase Pamera down so that she could be forcibly shaved.

During the pursuit, Jacklyn relentlessly pursued her young daughter. Eventually, she caught up to Pamera and subjected her to a brutal assault, repeatedly striking her with a stick on her buttocks. Despite Pamera being brought home and forcibly shaved, she complained of stomachache and requested to rest. Tragically, as she stood up, she suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness. Despite immediate efforts to transport her for medical assistance, Pamera passed away.

The incident was promptly reported to the local council chairperson, Tweheyo Silvano, who immediately notified the Kirimbe Police. Subsequently, a murder case was registered, and the Rukungiri Central Police Station took over the investigation.

Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement authorities meticulously processed and examined the area. The body of the young victim was transferred to Rwakabengo Health Center III for a comprehensive postmortem examination to determine the precise cause of death. Meanwhile, Jacklyn was apprehended and is currently detained at the Rukungiri Central Police Station to facilitate ongoing investigations.