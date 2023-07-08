In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Grace Villa-Home, a charitable community-based organization dedicated to supporting vulnerable girl children in the Kigezi region, embarked on a community clean-up initiative within Kabale Municipality. The organization, in partnership with local volunteers and educational institutions such as Bishop Barham University, Nyabikoni Secondary School, and Kabale Trinity College, conducted the clean-up exercise in various areas of the municipality.

The cleaning activities covered significant locations, including Butobere Road, Butobere Junction Stage, Kigongi Streets, Skyline, Kicollege, Rwakaraba, Eso, Central Town, Garage Street, and Owino Market. Led by the founder of Grace Villa-Home, Ruth Ndyabahika, the organization aimed to demonstrate the importance of environmental protection to the public. Volunteers from partnering institutions enthusiastically participated in the initiative, contributing to the cleanliness and sanitation of the town.

Expressing her concerns, Ndyabahika highlighted the issue of littering in public places, particularly the improper disposal of plastic bottles and polythene bags. She emphasized that such practices have a detrimental impact on the environment and pose a threat to future generations. Through the clean-up activity, Grace Villa-Home aimed to raise awareness about the significance of maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

Sam Arineitwe, the Chairperson of Central Division LC3 and a board member of Grace Villa-Home, commended the organization for its dedication to improving the sanitation of the town. Arineitwe acknowledged that certain areas are inaccessible to road gangs, making the community clean-up initiatives even more crucial. He urged residents to refrain from littering on the streets, emphasizing that those found guilty would be held accountable, serving as an example to deter further offenses.

The commemoration of Grace Villa-Home’s 10th anniversary will continue with several activities leading up to Sunday, when it will culminate in a Thanksgiving service at their home at Makanga Hill Kabale Municipality. The organization remains committed to its mission of empowering and supporting vulnerable girl children in the Kigezi region, fostering a brighter future for the community.