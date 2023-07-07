The territorial police in Rukungiri are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of retired AIP Emmanuel Karekaho, a 61-year-old male adult residing in Kyeshoro cell, Nyabitete parish, Buyanja sub-county, Rukungiri. It is believed that he was strangled to death on the 6th of July 2023, although the exact time remains unknown.

On the 6th of July 2023, at precisely 11:42 AM, the retired police officer withdrew a sum of UGX 5,200,000 (Five million and two hundred thousand shillings) from his account (no. 3200340718) at Centenary Bank, Rukungiri branch. After the transaction, he left the banking hall.

Tragically, at approximately 3:30 pm his lifeless body was discovered by Mr. Magezi Patrick, a 24-year-old farm manager, in Rwakoma cell, Southern ward, Kebisoni town council, Rubabo County, Rukungiri. Mr. Magezi, who was heading home after work, made the distressing discovery. According to local residents, an unidentified Toyota Wish motor vehicle was seen parked near the scene before the body was found.

Upon finding the body, Magezi Patrick promptly informed his employer, Michael Karekaho, who advised him to report the incident to Kebisoni Police Station. Mr. Patrick followed his instructions, resulting in the case being logged under SD REF 10/06/07/2023 at Kebisoni Police Station. Rukungiri District Central Police Station was also promptly notified and responded to the situation.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, authorities visited the scene, conducted a thorough examination, and documented their findings. Among the items recovered from the body were a bank withdrawal slip from Centenary Bank Rukungiri, a wallet, and a COVID-19 document dating back to 2021. The body has been transported to Rwakabengo HC 3 for a postmortem examination.

An investigation into this tragic incident has commenced, as authorities work diligently to uncover the truth behind the retired police officer’s untimely demise.