A retired Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Officer has been accused of grabbing his neighbor’s land located in Makindye Division along Namasole Road near Calender Guest House.

Rtd Col. Dick Lutaaya is the one on the spot for grabbing and demolishing multi-million property on part of the land belonging to the family of Late Sheikh Muhammad Bukenya.

According to Mr. Leonard Rwigyema who on 12th December, 2017 secured a land lease from the family of Sheikh Bukenya, Rtd Col Lutaaya is a neighbour to the deceased’s family and both parties are bibanja holders on Kabaka land where the retired army officer bought his land in 2011 whereas Sheikh Bukenya acquired his in 1990.

Mr. Rwigyema whose property was demolished by Rtd Col. Lutaaya, explained to this news website that a few years ago, the former army officer acquired a Kyapa Mungalo (title) from Buganda Land Board and subsequently started to encroach on Late Sheikh Bukenya’s land.

“After doing those illegalities, Rtd Col Lutaaya transferred the land into the names of his land caretaker by names of Nakaayi Teopista. All that process was done while the family of the late Sheikh Bukenya was in possession of the land and they have been renting it out on a commercial basis,”Mr. Rwigyema said.

In 2017 when Mr. Rwigyema got the land lease, he operated there a washing bay(Rollian Car Pool) , constructed there shops, kiosks and an office space where he enjoyed quite possession until 17th November, 2022 at 10:00am when he was called by his manager who informed him that the army, kanyaama’s and police had raided the premises and demolished everything.

A case of malicious damage was reported at Katwe Police Station under reference: SD REF: 39/01/07/2023.

On the other hand, all properties belonging to Mr. Rwigyema were recovered from Nakaayi’s home, according to a police report.

Again on 24th June, 2023, Rtd Col Lutaaya, Nakaayi Teopista, the chairman LC1 Klezia Zone among others appeared on the same land and graded the remaining part of the contested land which initially the retired army officer was saying it’s a road reserve.

Mr. Rwigyema says he was reliably informed by Sheikh Bukenya’s family that Rtd Col. Lutaaya tried several times to persuade them to sell the land to him but they turned down his advances thus resorting to using force to grab their prime property.

“The family of the late Sheikh Bukenya is in fear now due to the threats from Col. Lutaaya who tells them that in case they take the matters to Courts of Law, he will use all means to even grab part of the remaining land,” Mr. Rwigyema narrated.

According to the family of the late Sheikh Bukenya, Rtd Col Lutaaya brought someone who claimed to be a Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) surveyor and a gentleman who claimed to be lawyer but later it was realised that they were all impersonators.

A lady who claimed to be a surveyor was later found at Katwe Police and she was the in charge land desk at the station and the lawyer who was showing them court orders, according to documents from the Registrar High Court was not an advocate anywhere.