Prominent businessman Apollo “Aponye” Nyegamahe is dead.

Mr. Aponye, the owner of Aponye Mall in Kampala, was killed in a tragic road accident in Itojo along Ntungamo -Mbarara Road on Thursday evening.

According to Rwizi Regional Police spokesperson, SP Samson Kasasira, the incident involved two motor vehicles bearing registration numbers UBF 300Z (Land Cruiser) and UAZ 767D (FUSO).

“Preliminary investigations reveal that Aponye’s Land Cruiser heading towards Kabale, rammed into a stationary FUSO truck. The FUSO truck had encountered a mechanical problem and was parked alongside the road in Itojo along the Ntungamo-Mbarara Road,” said Kasasira in a statement today.

“Regrettably, Mr. Apollo Nyegamehe lost his life in the accident. His remains have been transferred to the mortuary at Itojo Hospital. The two injured individuals were swiftly transported to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for immediate medical attention,” he added.