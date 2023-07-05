The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, in partnership with Exhibitions & Trade Services India PVT Ltd (ETSIPL), will hold the Power and Elec International Expo 2023 in Kampala, Uganda.

The Expo is scheduled for July 13-15, 2023, at the UMA Show Grounds Multipurpose Hall at Lugogo. More than 100 exhibitors from several countries, including; Uganda, India, UAE, and the UK, are expected at the trade show.

ETSIPL is a leading exhibition organiser and promoter from India, handling over 50 exhibitions in a year around the world. It has organised the Expo in Kampala to promote the industry and exhaust untapped opportunities in Uganda.

The international Expo will bring together national and international players in different spheres of power sector to showcase the latest innovations and technologies and hold business-to-business experiences. These include manufacturers and suppliers of power products; importers and exporters; dealers in energy, electricals, electronics, electro energetics, renewable, and solar products; HVAC and services, plus the end users.

Addressing journalists at the Media Center on Wednesday the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Energy Ms Irene Bateebe said that Uganda has registered a boom in the energy sector, but the country still has some challenges. Key decision-makers from government ministries, departments and agencies have equally been invited for engagements with the sector players.

“The Expo is an opportunity to enhance interaction with domestic and international companies and provide a comprehensive platform to enable the growth of the energy sector in Uganda,” says the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ms Irene Bateebe.

“The business community in this sector have a chance to showcase technologies but also discuss key policy challenges such as how to close the technological gaps and the national innovation systems required to foster technological progress,” she said.

Organised under the theme: “Connect with the Power, Energy, Electrical, Renewable and Solar Industry of Uganda”, the Power and Elec International Expo 2023 will focus on promoting innovative technologies, creating awareness, and building sustainable collaborations in the energy sector.

The local partners supporting this international Expo include Uganda National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Alliance (UNREEEA), National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), Uganda Solar Energy Association (USEA) and the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA).

India Pavilion in the exhibition is organised with the support of the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The exhibition has Eastman Solar, UAE as the Gold Sponsor and Korica Uganda Limited as the Silver Sponsor.