President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has approved the retirement of former Police chief Gen. Kale Kayihura and other 109 army officers.
According to the UPDF Spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye, the President approved the retirement of 110 General officers and Senior Officers among whom include 11 General ls and 99 Senior Officers from the rank of Major to Colonel.
“The officers will retire on 31st August 2023,”Brig Gen. Kulayigye said.
“We appreciate the services of the Officers to their country while in active service and wish them good luck in their retirement,” he added.
Among General Officers who are set to retire in Batch 13A include:
|S/No
|ARMY No
|RANK
|NAME
|1.
|RO/00513
|GEN
|KALE KAYIHURA
|2.
|RO/01567
|LT GEN
|JAMES NAKIBUS LAKARA
|3.
|RO/00072
|MAJ GEN
|SAMUEL WASSWA MUTESASIRA
|4.
|RO/01461
|MAJ GEN
|JOSEPH AROCHA
|5.
|RO/02000
|MAJ GEN
|DAVID K WAKAALO
|6.
|RO/01380
|BRIG GEN
|AUSTINE KASATWOOKI KAMANYIRE
|7.
|RO/01435
|BRIG GEN
|STEPHEN OLUKA
|8.
|RO/02855
|BRIG GEN
|FRANK KATENDE KYAMBADDE
|9.
|RO/02909
|BRIG GEN
|EMMANUEL KWIHANGANA
|10.
|RO/07175
|BRIG GEN
|WILSON MUHABUZI
|11.
|RO/07698
|BRIG GEN
|HAM ATWOKI KAIJA
