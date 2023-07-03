President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has approved the retirement of former Police chief Gen. Kale Kayihura and other 109 army officers.

According to the UPDF Spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye, the President approved the retirement of 110 General officers and Senior Officers among whom include 11 General ls and 99 Senior Officers from the rank of Major to Colonel.

“The officers will retire on 31st August 2023,”Brig Gen. Kulayigye said.

“We appreciate the services of the Officers to their country while in active service and wish them good luck in their retirement,” he added.

Among General Officers who are set to retire in Batch 13A include:

S/N o ARMY N o RANK NAME 1. RO/00513 GEN KALE KAYIHURA 2. RO/01567 LT GEN JAMES NAKIBUS LAKARA 3. RO/00072 MAJ GEN SAMUEL WASSWA MUTESASIRA 4. RO/01461 MAJ GEN JOSEPH AROCHA 5. RO/02000 MAJ GEN DAVID K WAKAALO 6. RO/01380 BRIG GEN AUSTINE KASATWOOKI KAMANYIRE 7. RO/01435 BRIG GEN STEPHEN OLUKA 8. RO/02855 BRIG GEN FRANK KATENDE KYAMBADDE 9. RO/02909 BRIG GEN EMMANUEL KWIHANGANA 10. RO/07175 BRIG GEN WILSON MUHABUZI 11. RO/07698 BRIG GEN HAM ATWOKI KAIJA