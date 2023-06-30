A delegation from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), headed by the 3rd Vice President Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, conducted a visit of Nakivubo Stadium to closely monitor the ongoing construction works.

The visit aimed to ensure the facility’s development is on track as part of Uganda’s bid to host the prestigious 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Hon. Nakiwala was accompanied by members of the FUFA Executive Committee and AFCON 2027 Internal working Committee that included; Rogers Mulindwa, Ronnie Kalema and Amin Bbosa Nkono (FUFA Delegate representing Eastern Region FA).

The FUFA Deputy CEO Decolas Kiiza and Projects Manager Sumaya Kiwanuka were also part of the delegation to visit Nakivubo.

The internal working committee is headed by FUFA 1st Vice President Justus Mugisha and deputised by 2nd Vice President Darius Mugoye who were ably represented.

The Leader of Delegation Hon. Nakiwala was elated by what she saw yesterday during the visit but thanked the Government and also said that the next generation will be inspired by the AFCON 2027 Pamoja Bid.

“As the football regulating authority in the country, we are here today in Nakivubo Stadium as one of the pre-event activities ahead of the inspection leading to the award of hosting AFCON PAMOJA BID 2027 together with our counterparts Kenya and Tanzania. We have visited this stadium today as one of the hosts of the tournament that was submitted in the bid. The stadium is currently under construction as you have seen and it is already clear that it is going to be a world class venue given its history and importance to the country.” Hon. Nakiwala Kiyingi, FUFA 3rd Vice President.

“The stadium is estimated to host 35,000 people and it is being built to meet CAF requirements. The playing surface and other requirements have been inspected and we are going to work closely with the stadium construction company so that together we can make a case that will lead us to the award of the bid.” She added.

“I wish to thank Government of Uganda for working closely with both public and private practitioners to make sure the infrastructure of sports in Uganda is underscored and given the consideration it requires. In addition to Nakivubo, we have four other stadiums that meet CAF requirements. These are located in different parts of the country and will ensure that the tournament is accessible to fans all over,” noted Hon. Nakiwala Kiyingi.

“Uganda is passionate about football, I believe that hosting the AFCON 2027 would be a great opportunity to showcase our country and to inspire the next generation of footballers. We are looking forward to providing a world class experience to all our visitors coming into the country. We shall work closesly with CAF to ensure that the tournamnet is a success.” She added.

Nakivubo Stadium stands as one of the proposed stadiums in Uganda’s joint bid, known as the Pamoja Bid, which involves three East African nations: Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania. These countries have united in their pursuit of hosting the Africa Cup of Nations and showcase the passion and enthusiasm for football that thrives within the region.

Expressing his impressions, Rogers Mulindwa, who is also a member of the FUFA Internal working committee for the Pamoja Bid 2027 but representing Uganda, lauded the remarkable advancements at Nakivubo Stadium. He expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing construction and pledged to engage the FUFA Club Licensing Manager in dialogue with the contractors. This engagement will serve to ensure compliance with regulations and provide any necessary guidance before the Confederation of African Football (CAF) conducts their inspection of the facility.

Mulindwa also disclosed that a committee led by FUFA First Vice President Justus Mugisha has undertaken visits to various cities such as Lira, Hoima, and Soroti. These visits were made to assess potential sites for the construction of new stadiums, as well as identify areas for renovation and improvement in existing venues such as St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende and Mandela National Stadium. These endeavours demonstrate Uganda’s commitment to enhance its football infrastructure and bolstering its chances of hosting the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

With the visit to Nakivubo Stadium and the ongoing efforts to develop other football facilities across the country, Uganda remains steadfast in its pursuit of hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The collaborative spirit among East African nations, as showcased through the Pamoja Bid, underlines the shared vision and determination to bring this highly regarded football spectacle to the region.