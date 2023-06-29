Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) will conduct the annual NGO symposium for this year in Nakawa Division, at Skyz Hotel Naguru on Friday June 30th, 2023.

Nakawa Division Urban Council, in collaboration with key stakeholders will host its first-ever annual symposium, bringing together non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and community-based organizations (CBOs) operating within the Division.

Nakawa is one of the five urban divisions constituting Kampala City, where KCCA administers services for the city. The summit will be graced by the Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hon. Kabuye Kyofatogabye.

Tailored around the theme “Strengthening collaboration for transparent and vibrant NGO sector,” the summit aims to foster engagement, discuss strategic issues and promote collaboration among stakeholders.

KCCA Executive Director Ms. Dorothy Kisaka said the summit will be an important avenue to discuss hot-button issues affecting the country in areas of health, education and how to curtail climate change in Uganda, through adopting environmental friendly agricultural practices.

“KCCA will host the NGO Symposium at Skyz Hotel, Naguru. The discussion will focus on collaboration with the NGO fraternity to drive service delivery within the host communities. Kampala city is host to numerous NGOs that serve in Health, Education, Youth empowerment, and climate smart agriculture among others,” Tweeted Ms. Kisaka

The symposium will be a platform for diverse participants, including high-level government officials, representatives from government agencies and departments, officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, members of the diplomatic community, academia, media professionals, as well as representatives from NGOs and CBOs operating within Nakawa Division.

With an estimated attendance of around 170 participants, the symposium aims to facilitate meaningful dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among stakeholders.

The event will emphasize the crucial role played by NGOs in Uganda’s social, economic, political and intellectual development. Recognizing NGOs as vital partners in nation-building, the symposium will highlight their contributions in agenda setting, policy development, and policy implementation. It will stress the need for NGOs to prioritize transparency, accountability and effective collaboration with government institutions to ensure efficient service delivery.

The symposium has set several objectives to guide its proceedings, including providing a platform for NGOs to share their experiences, understanding the coordination and monitoring role of local government, developing a coordination mechanism for integrating service delivery approaches, facilitating feedback and improving suggestions for NGOs, and creating an action plan for enhanced planning and service delivery within Nakawa Division.

Participants will also look forward to engaging discussions, panel sessions and plenary sessions. Keynote addresses and remarks from esteemed leaders and partners, including the Executive Director of KCCA, Dorothy Kisaka will provide valuable insights during the symposium.

Best practices in service delivery will be identified and adopted to guide future scaling efforts, while an action plan will be developed to promote improved service delivery within Nakawa Division.

The summit is expected to perpetuate great strides in the provision of better services to the local communities in Kampala and the metropolitan areas, through creating a vibrant and transparent NGO sector.