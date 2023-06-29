Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) on Thursday made a partnership with UNICAF University to promote online studies. The partnership was reached in a meeting held at Hotel Africana- Kampala, bringing together High School Head teachers and members of the private sector among others.

In his opening remarks, UNICAF Vice Chancellor, Prof. George William Nasinyama, said the Cyprus based UNICAF University, has three campuses in Africa, namely; Uganda, Malawi and Zambia.

He said the University, which has so far graduated over 400 people in various academic disciplines, is focused on offering demand driven courses to enable their graduants be job creators.

“UNICAF University’s academic papers are recognized by the British Accreditation Council and enables those in possession of UNICAF Degrees to compete favourably with others on the job market globally,” he said.

Prof. Nasinyama highlighted the advantages of studying online at UNICAF University to include; the flexibility of students to program themselves at their convenience, because the University academic curriculum is based on study modules and not semesters.

“Every course unit (module) begins every month and if one has five modules per year, that student is able to program himself or herself at the best appropriate time and spacing to cover these modules, ”he added.

Thadeus Musoke, KACITA Chairman applauded UNICAF partnership, saying many city traders will benefit from the online studies, especially in Business Administration to foster their knowledge in commercial trade. Mr. Musoke, the proprietor of Primary and Secondary Private Schools assured UNICAF of encouraging his school teachers to upgrade their academic knowledge.

“Let’s be ambassadors when we live this meeting by encouraging as many teachers and members of the private sector to upgrade their knowledge to strengthen the education sector in Uganda.”

Dr. Dennis Kapyata, UNICAF Director for Academic affairs highlighted courses offered at UNICAF, Uganda campus to include; Bachelors of Healthcare Management, Business Administration, Tourism and Hospitality Management and Business, Accounting and Financing.

He said the University has set aside $US 1 Million worth of scholarships for all students that meet the University requirements.