Those who have had a chance to associate with the former Buddu County Chief, Pookino Charles Kiyimba Kwewaayo, their lives have never remained the same.

He is neither a prophet nor a professor but he has been able to walk down the hassle to become a celebrated entrepreneur in Masaka City.

At the age of 92, this enterprising businessman shows no sign of bowing out from business and his prowess can be demonstrated by his zeal and energy used when executing his daily routine both at home and at his office situated in Katwe trading centre, Masaka.

Born on 3, Jan, 1931 to Simon Wokulira Kayemba and Wanyana Luyana in Kanabukuliro village, Masaka, Kwewaayo was the fifth born in a family of six children.

His mother was a businesswoman who used to run a kiosk in their village.

As a child, Kwewaayo studied at Kabwooko Primary School and later finalized at Kabwooko Junior School in 1948.

During that time, the class – junior two which marked the end of his education can only be compared to senior six of this modern era.

He is married to Benadeeta Nakanwaagi Kiyimba.Before getting married to Nakanwaagi, Kwewaayo first made a personal survey on five women whom he wanted to pick one to settle with as his long life partner.

In his youthful days, Kwewaayo was hardworking, good at doing research and most of the time, he could move with his notebook to note down some important information for future reference.

Kickstarting business:

The first shop he had was in Katwe trading centre and later he expanded his business repertoire and stationed a canteen at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital popularly known as Mulago.

Kwewaayo together with his colleagues, Kwewaayo formed Masaka Buying Group an-umbrella that could bring them together as businessmen.

Since they were 50 members in the association, they could rally around and pick one person who could go in Kampala City and purchase different commodities for the rest of the members.

He also owns a cattle farm at his home which sits at 1 square mile in Kanabukuriro, Bukoba road, Masaka. He rears 20 fresian cows and eleven of them were fetched from Poland.

Altogether, Agriculture as a business is so darling to him.Deep down in his heart lays a lot of love Kwewaayo holds for Agriculture.

Away from being an agro-businessman, Kwewaayo also the proprietor of District African Wholesale Company Limited deals in selling Mosquito nets and Animal pesticides in Masaka City.

What makes him grand of all other entrepreneurs?

Of all the years, Kwewaayo has lived up with his wife, Nakanwaagi,never at one point has he been tempted to run a business minus the consent of his wife.

They are like the tales of Adam and Eve of ancient days. In whatever he does, he’s always reminded of how his wife, Nakanwaagi also the Director at his company, can help him in both sharing ideas and running the business.

By nature, Kwewaayo is a down to earth man, so gentle and God-fearing. At his place of worship; Bisanje Parish Church, all and sundry speak highly of him.

As for advice; Kwewaayo shares that reading historical books, working so hard like a Trojan and neglecting things like watching TVs day in and day out as well as engaging in productive dialogues with his friends has helped him become what he is today.

But his story cannot be exhausted without the words; keeping records and saving. Kwewaayo, who today counts 8 children as the rest are deceased, shares that for him to grow his business, he had to save half of the penny he could get every day.

Although it took some time for him to open up a bank account, Kwewaayo reminisces that he bought a wooden box during his youthful days where he could save his money.

Until now, saving is part of his DNA.

With keeping records, he recollects that he wouldn’t have sustained all his businesses if he had no book or computer where he keep his records. It gives him room to trace his losses, and profits which at the end, helps him to know where to improve in order for the businesses to flourish.