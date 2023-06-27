Locals from the Karamoja sub-region were over the weekend reminded by area leaders of the ongoing security operations against Karimojong cattle rustlers.

Led by the Woman Member of Parliament for Agago district and Minister of State for Economic Monitoring Hon Beatrice Akori, and the Commander 5 Division Brig Gen Keith Katungi, area leaders stressed the need for the total eradication of cattle rustlers so that residents benefit from government’s transformation programs.

This assurance was made during a consultative security stakeholder meeting at Akwang Primary School, Lai Mutu Town Council in Agago District.

Brig Gen Katungi noted that the meeting aimed at embracing strategies where both UPDF and the local people can bridge that gap for easier settlement of disputes.

In his address to the locals, Brig Gen Keith Katungi told locals that UPDF is still committed to the restoration of normalcy in the sub-region. “We can’t do security alone, we have to work together for the good cause. Security starts with you and you are our eyes and ears when you avail any information and we later act in a timely manner,” Brig Gen Katungi told locals.

He mentioned that UPDF is willing to work with 12 Vigilante groups, who will be recruited from parishes neighboring Karamoja. He, however, warned leaders to recruit good people for the profitability of the mission. “Kindly get us disciplined people and not thieves such that the good intention doesn’t turn out to be another problem,” he scoffed and further urged collaborators with rustlers to stop their actions.

Brig Gen Katungi highlighted that so far, 07 guns have been recovered from warriors in the area, and promised an end to raids, given the numerous interventions. He also requested the community to keep their livestock in the available kraals.

Speaking at the same function, Hon. Beatrice Akori stressed the need for a security road from Odom, Adilang to Orom; saying the government has already pushed equipment to Labwodong ready for road construction when the new financial year starts.

She said opening the road will ease patrols between the two sub-counties. She too implored residents to collaborate with UPDF to return to normalcy in the area.

The meeting was also attended by all local leaders and security gurus within Agago District.