Uganda’s Kisoro – In order to address the impending collapse of the only Government Technical Institute in the area, Kisoro’s Resident area Commissioner (RDC), Hajji Shafiq Sekandi, and the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Hajji Badru Mayanja, have petitioned the Ministry of Education and Sports over the matter. The action was taken in response to a 30-point list produced by students at Kisoro Technical Institute in Nyakabande Sub County outlining the shortcomings of the institution that are preventing students from learning.

The worried students took a polite approach earlier this week, speaking with the RDC and CAO and expressing their worries. They issued a warning that they would turn to striking if their complaints were not swiftly addressed. In their petition, the students listed a number of concerns, including the absence of latrines and sanitation facilities, classroom benches, broken bulbs, insufficient security lighting, and dorms that are unsuited for human habitation.

RDC Sekandi visited the institute to inspect the situation, accompanied by security personnel, the CAO, and the District Education Officer. Their findings supported the complaints of the students. It was also highlighted that there is a tense relationship between the school officials and the teachers.

According to RDC Sekandi, the district administration has written to the Ministry of Education and Sports pleading for prompt action to renovate the entire institution. Addressing infrastructure issues and changing the administration, which has been found to be inept at running the institute, are also part of the proposed revamp.

Sekandi added that the institute is granted a termly sum under the capitation grant of 50 million Ugandan Shillings. It has been challenging to verify how these money have been used, though. In order to penalize individuals liable for the institute’s decline, the district authorities have requested an internal audit of the institute’s financial operations.

The RDC praised the students for remaining composed throughout the discussion and gave them the assurance that steps would be taken to improve the educational quality in order to fulfill the necessary standards.

At the time of this publication, attempts to contact the Ministry of Education and Sports for a comment on the situation were fruitless. The district is still optimistic, nevertheless, that quick action will be taken to save Kisoro Technical Institute and turn it back into a top-notch facility for technical education.

Students nervously await the Ministry’s reaction as the future of Kisoro Technical Institute hangs in the balance, hoping that their concerns would be taken seriously and that quick action will be done to address the institute’s urgent problems.