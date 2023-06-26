The Deputy District Resident Commissioner (D/RDC) for Kwania, Jacob Jonga has been arrested for assaulting the RDC of Alebtong, Jillian Akullu.

Mr. Jonga who has been Deputy RDC for over five (5) years, was arrested yesterday after beating up Ms. Akullu to near death in front of the people. It’s alleged that the two first had a misunderstanding.

His arrest has been confirmed by the Office of the President.

“Yes, he has been arrested for assaulting Ms. Akullu. We can’t allow such people to taint the good image of the President’s Office. He will have to face the law,” an official from the Office of the President told this news website today.