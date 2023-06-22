Rev. Fr. Gaetano Batanyenda, a former parish priest of Kitanga Catholic Parish in Kabame Diocese and a senior activist, has criticized the Ugandan government’s decision to drop charges against Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere after seven years.

Fr. Batanyenda believes that President Yoweri Museveni or his son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba may be looking for a sympathy vote from the Kasese electorate in the 2026 presidential election by dropping the murder and treason charges against the King and his loyalists.

While speaking to the press, Fr. Batanyenda, who is a vocal critic of the government, stated that the government’s decision is not different from other scenarios in Uganda where politicians were detained and released without charges. He believes that the government should have at least informed the public of the charges they found Mumbere and his subjects guilty of before going to the public and telling them that they have forgiven them after a long period of detention.

The release of Mumbere and his subjects comes after the Principal State Attorney Lillian Omara informed the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had lost interest in the case and was withdrawing charges against the accused persons. Mumbere and more than 200 of his royal guards were arrested in 2016 after the army raided the Buhikira Royal Palace in Kasese, resulting in the death of over 100 people and scores injured.

Fr. Batanyenda further stated that with the 2026 presidential election drawing near, President Museveni or his son Muhoozi may be looking for a sympathy vote from the Kasese electorate by convincing them that they have forgiven their king. He added that the government’s decision to release Mumbere without any charges is a cause for concern and raises questions about the government’s commitment to justice.

Fr. Batanyenda is a well-known figure in Uganda and has been a vocal critic of the government’s policies. He is a former parish priest of Kabale Catholic Diocese and has been involved in several social justice campaigns in the region.

The release of Mumbere and his subjects has been welcomed by many in the Kasese region, with some calling it a step towards healing and reconciliation. However, others have raised concerns about the lack of justice for the victims of the 2016 violence and the need for accountability for those responsible.

The International Crimes Division had earlier allowed an application seeking to protect 70 witnesses the prosecutors intended to rely on to try Mumbere and his co-accused, and more than 100 exhibits were also lined up in preparation for the trial and were later shared with Mumbere’s lawyers. However, with the withdrawal of charges, it is unclear what will happen to the trial and the evidence gathered by the prosecution.

The release of Mumbere and his subjects has reignited the debate on justice and accountability in Uganda and has raised questions about the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.