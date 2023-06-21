The NRM Vice Chairperson for the Eastern region Hon. Capt. Mike Mukula has appealed to the people of the Lango sub-region to consider the contributions of the late Col. (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola in restoring peace during the LRA insurgency, which lasted for over two decades.

“The people of Oyam North will be acknowledging the late soldier’s good deeds like sacrificing his life so that locals can return to their homes from refugee camps,” said Vice Chairman Hon. Mukula, appealing to the people of the Lango sub-region to support Samuel Okello, the son of the late Charles Engola.

Today, the NRM party unveiled its candidate to the voters at Te Gony Primary School in Icheme Sub County. The candidate received clearance from the Electoral Commission yesterday to participate in the by-election.

While addressing supporters at various roadside stopovers, NRM National Mobiliser Hon. Rosemary Seninde reminded the people of Oyam to maintain peace throughout the election process, emphasizing the paramount importance of cohesion and the well-being of the communities.

She called upon the people to recognize that the former legislator was an NRM flagbearer and therefore suggested that it would be prudent to replace him with a candidate from the same political camp. “The situation is calm so far. I pray that it continues for the benefit of our people,” Hon. Seninde conveyed to supporters.

Samuel Okello assured Oyam voters that if given their support, he would ensure the fulfilment of his father’s pledges. “I am aware of the commitments my father made to you. I promise to deliver if you grant me the mandate to represent you in parliament for the remaining term,” Okello assured his supporters.