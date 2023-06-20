The Directorate of Crime Intelligence in partnership with the territorial Police at Lugazi police Station, have tracked down and arrested an individual who proclaimed himself as a member of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a terrorist organization.

The suspect identified as Kalenzi Resto, 25 years, claimed in a viral TikTok video to have taken part in the recent attack at Lhubirira Secondary School in Kasese District that left over 40 students dead.

According to SP Butoto Hellen, the Ssezibwa Region Police spokesperson, the arrest was made following the circulation of a video on TikTok, where Kalenzi proudly confessed to his involvement in the brutal murder of students at Lhubirira Secondary School. This video has been widely shared and garnered significant attention on social media platforms.

“Kalenzi a shop attendant and resident of Namengo village in Lugazi Municipality, has been taken into custody at the Central Police Station in Lugazi. The investigation into his alleged participation in the attack is currently underway,” Butoto said on Tuesday.

“The Lugazi Police, in coordination with relevant authorities, will conduct a thorough examination of all evidence and gather further information.”

Butoto also assured the public that as police, they are committed to bringing all individuals involved in acts of terrorism and violence to justice.

“We would like to acknowledge the swift and effective response of the Lugazi Police Station team, whose dedication and professionalism led to the successful tracking and arrest of Kalenzi Resto. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information that could aid in the ongoing investigation.”