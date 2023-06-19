As the nation is reeling in shock and grief following a horrific attack by ADF rebels in Kasese District that claimed the lives of 40 innocent school children, the Kabale deputy Resident District Commissioner has called for vigilance in Kabale District in a bid to avoid future attacks.

This reprehensible act of violence has prompted Ronald Bakak, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Kabale, to issue an urgent appeal to community members, urging them to maintain vigilance and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the appropriate authorities.

The brutal attack, perpetrated by the notorious ADF rebels, left the entire nation devastated. The victims, young students with promising futures, were tragically robbed of their lives in an act of senseless violence. In light of this grave incident, Ronald Bakak, acting in his capacity as Deputy RDC, has emphasized that safeguarding the community’s security requires a collective effort.

Community members are implored to remain alert and promptly report any suspicious elements they may encounter to the nearest relevant authorities, including the RDC office, DISO, Police Crime Intelligence Office, GISO, PISO, or the LCI chairperson. Additionally, individuals can reach out to trusted local leaders to relay vital information that may help prevent similar attacks in the future.

To facilitate direct reporting, the following contact numbers are provided for community members to utilize: 0782231944,0772553013,0772454219,0782967343 and 0782822393.

Ronald Bakak underscores the importance of collective responsibility, emphasizing that security begins with each individual’s vigilance and commitment to safeguarding the community. By promptly reporting any suspicious activities or individuals, community members can significantly contribute to efforts aimed at preventing future tragedies.

As the nation mourns the loss of these innocent lives, law enforcement agencies are diligently investigating the attack and working towards bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The Ugandan authorities are resolute in their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. However, RDC Bakak stresses that the active involvement of the community is indispensable in achieving this goal.

The urgent call to action from Ronald Bakak serves as a rallying cry for unity and heightened vigilance. It is crucial for the community to stand together, support one another, and prevent further acts of violence. By actively reporting suspicious elements, individuals can play a vital role in eradicating the menace posed by ADF rebels and other acts of insecurity.

The nation mourns the tragic loss of these innocent lives and shares the grief of their families. It is the responsibility of every Ugandan to unite against such atrocities and ensure the safety and well-being of future generations. Through collective action, the community can put an end to these horrific acts and reclaim peace and security.