The Regional Police Community Liaison Officer, ASP Enock Hatangimana, has raised alarm over the increasing cases of murder by mob justice in Kigezi Sub-region.

Speaking at a sensitization dialogue organized by the Northern Division Authorities, Hatangimana expressed his concerns and urged the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

According to Hatangimana, by June 2023, Kigezi had surpassed other regions in the country in terms of incidents involving mob justice. The rise in these cases has raised questions about the effectiveness and commitment of both the police and local council authorities in curbing the issue.

“I don’t know if the weakness lies with the police or the local authorities, but one thing is certain: mob justice is on the rise, and nobody is providing a satisfactory explanation,” Hatangimana stated. He stressed the need for all stakeholders to step up and play their roles in ending this dangerous trend.

In response to the concerns raised by Hatangimana, local leaders expressed their frustration and placed blame on the police.

Peter Akampurira, the Kijuguta ward LC.3 Councilor, Burambira Cell LC.1 Chairperson, and Elias Muhumuza, the secretary for defense of Kyetobokyeire cell, attributed the prevalence of mob justice to a lack of trust in the police’s ability to keep suspects in custody.

“People are exhausted because when they take suspects to the police, they often return home within a few minutes, mocking their accusers. The police never provide us with explanations as to why these criminals are being released without trial,” they lamented.

In response, ASP Hatangimana clarified that suspects are often released on police bond, as the law does not allow for their detention beyond 48 hours. He explained that the justice process involves various stages, including arrest and investigation, which must be conducted in accordance with the law. “During this time, we are bound by legal provisions that grant everyone the right to police bond,” Hatangimana clarified.

The 2022 Annual Crime Report released by the police highlighted Luwero District and Kasanda as the leading regions in cases of murder by mob justice. The report also revealed that the majority of the victims of mob justice were suspected thieves or robbers.

The concerning trend of mob justice in Kigezi Sub-region has prompted authorities to take action. Increased coordination and cooperation between the police, local council authorities, and the public are crucial to addressing the underlying causes and finding effective solutions to prevent further loss of life.