Anglican believers in Sheema District have expressed their frustration over the delayed creation of the Central Ankole Diocese (CAD) and have pledged to discontinue their subscription to the West Ankole Diocese.

The resolution was put forth during a meeting held on Wednesday, 14th June 2023, at St. Emanuel Church on Kabwohe Hill in Sheema Municipality. The meeting was attended by Protestants under the Central Ankole Diocese chapter.

Chairing the meeting, Can. Kabigumira David, Chairperson of the Central Ankole Diocese chapter, revealed that the application for the creation of the CAD was submitted in 1994 but has not progressed towards its realization. Recent inquiries made to the provincial offices exposed the fact that the current West Ankole Diocesan Bishop, Rt. Rev. Johnson Twinomujuni, has not presented any document regarding the establishment of the diocese to the Archbishop’s office.

“We were shocked to discover that none of the documents we have submitted to Bishop Johnson Twinomujuni has ever been presented to the provincial offices, including the Archbishop’s office,” said Can. Kabigumira David.

Bernard Makaaru, one of the chief mobilizers present at the meeting, suggested diverting their contributions from the West Ankole Diocese to support local projects that are currently facing challenges, such as Ankole Western University. The university is on the verge of collapse following the recent resignation of its vice chancellor for reasons yet unknown.

“The Bishop should exercise caution because he has done nothing over the years. He should be held accountable for negligence and allegations of misappropriating properties belonging to Ankole Western University. Our contributions to Bweranyangi should instead be used to revitalize our struggling projects,” stated Makaaru.

Makaaru, along with Mugisha Perez and Ampaire Annet, vowed to intensify the campaign and raise awareness among others to join their cause. They emphasized the urgency of addressing the situation promptly.

In response, the current Diocesan Bishop, Rt. Rev. Johnson Twinomujuni, reiterated that the process for establishing the diocese must follow the proper procedures through church structures, culminating in a decision made at the Provincial assembly after various stages.

West Ankole Diocese, comprising the districts of Bushenyi, Buhweju, Sheema, Rubirizi, and Mitooma, is one of the 37 dioceses within the Church of Uganda. Its headquarters are located at St. Peter’s Cathedral Bweranyangi, overseeing 25 archdeaconries, 132 parishes, and 412 sub-parish churches.

Since its establishment as a separate diocese from Ankole Diocese in 1996, West Ankole Diocese has had four bishops: Rt. Rev. Yoramu Bamunoba (1977-1997), Rt. Rev. William Magambo (1997-2005), Rt. Rev. Yona Katonene (2005-2016), and Rt. Rev. Johnson Twinomujuni (May 2017 to date). The unfolding events in Sheema District pose a significant challenge to the unity and stability of the West Ankole Diocese.