Sheema District – Police in Sheema have detained a 37-year-old man following the tragic death of his twin sister, whom he allegedly assaulted during an argument over food. The suspect, identified as Isaac Muhangi, is a resident of Bubare Cell in Kyabandara Ward, Sheema Central Division.

According to the police statement, the incident occurred on the 5th of June 2023, around 2:00 PM. It is reported that Muhangi assaulted his twin sister, Spacious Komuhangi, using his walking stick, claiming that she had refused to prepare food for him.

The victim immediately reported the assault to the Kyabandara Police Post on the same day. She was then referred for medical treatment at Kabwohe Health Centre IV. However, due to the severity of her injuries, she was subsequently transferred to Mbarara Referral Hospital on 15th of this month.

Tragically, Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi Police Spokesperson, informed our reporter that the sister’s condition deteriorated, leading to her untimely demise on the 16th of June 2023.

Tumusiime expressed his regret over the unfortunate incident and confirmed that the suspect, Muhangi, is currently in police custody to aid in the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been returned to Kabwohe Health Centre IV.

The local community is left in shock and mourning as they grapple with the loss of Spacious Komuhangi.

“Authorities will continue their efforts to ensure justice is served in this tragic case.”