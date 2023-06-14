It was a joyous moment yesterday in Rwenzuru Kingdom after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Jane Frances Abodo withdrew all the charges against King (Omusinga) Charles Wesley Mumbere and 217 loyalists.

The King and his loyalists were being accused of the attempted murder of Police officer Polycarp Ojoko, Francisco Nsimaki, Benon Byaki and Deni Ahebwa in 2016 September. They had also been facing murder, treason and terrorism charges.

However, on Tuesday when the case came up for mention and to see how the trial will be conducted, the Principal State Attorney, Lillian Omara informed the Court that the DPP had lost interest in the case and was withdrawing charges against the accused persons.

“The DDP is empowered under the constitution to discontinue criminal proceedings instituted by herself against any accused person before the court delivers judgement. So by entering a nolle-Presqui, we are discounting these proceedings against these accused persons. The DPP has acted in accordance with the law. In this particular matter the accused persons applied to the amnesty commission for amnesty and the applications were submitted to the DPP for consideration upon considering them she found that they qualify for amnesty. Therefore, by entering the nolle-Presque she is facilitating the amnesty process,” said Omara.

According to Omara, all charges have been withdrawn against all the suspects except, Masereka Kamada and Thembo Kitsumbire the former Rwenzururu Prime Minister whom the prosecution says since did not apply for the amnesty, they will go ahead to prosecute them.