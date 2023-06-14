Consumers Guide Magazine has launched its 5th edition of the Consumers Choice Awards 2023, which will take place on Friday 25th August 2023 in Kampala.

Every year, the Consumer Choice Awards recognize business excellence and customer satisfaction among a variety of service providers across Uganda. The Consumers Choice Awards (CCA) was established with the sole purpose of recognizing business excellence for businesses.

CCA recognizes business excellence by conducting statistically a comprehensive and objective accurate independent market research survey, to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence for the quality of their service, value, professionalism, and integrity.

On Tuesday the consumer choice awards C.E.O, Mr Salim Bari while addressing the press at Golf Hotel in Kololo said that CCA is a true reflection of the marketplace as it represents the opinion of consumers and buyers across Uganda.

“This award recognizes the brand that consistently delivers a high level of service to its customers, day in and day out. Each year, the Consumers Guide Magazine will recognize the best companies for their earnest efforts in business excellence and keeping the customer’s best interests in mind,” he said.

Mr. Bari added that the exciting selection process and the announcement of finalists culminate in the Consumers Choice Awards Dinner, a gala evening that will convene hundreds of the industry’s brightest luminaries to network, toast the winners and celebrate the best companies voted by consumers.

“Our mission is to honour companies and individuals who go that extra distance for their customers and also make sure they get the recognition they so richly deserve. So who deserves the Consumers Choice Award? It’s all down to your votes, so choose wisely! Voting is open now and runs until 30th May 2023 at Midnight. You “The Consumer” Decides!.”

He urged voters to base their answers on aspects such as quality, value, service, and appearance of the business as well as any other elements that they might consider important in making your choice.

“If you don’t see your favourite company on the ballot, you are free to vote for it by typing the name of the business as your selection and email us at info@cgmagazine.biz. Cast your vote and join the draw to win a free ticket to the Consumers Choice Award gala dinner.”

He asserted that Consumers Choice Awards recipients are chosen by consumers.

“In Uganda, no other award measures the true reflection of the marketplace as it represents the opinion of consumers and buyers.”

Mr Bari however cautioned that no one can “buy” a win by advertising, partnering, or working with Consumers Guide Magazine and its various team members.

“Financial/advertising considerations play no part in the results. Results are completely independent.”

How to participate/vote:

Step 1: Visit our website, awards.cgmagazine.biz

Step 2: Enter your number.

Step3: Check your phone for a five-digit code to start voting