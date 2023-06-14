Last Wednesday, the entertainment industry and the country at large woke up to the sad news of the demise of Paul Kato Lubwama, a veteran drama actor and musician.

The former Lubaga South lawmaker died of a heart attack at Stana Medical Center in Bunamwaya. He died in the wee hours of Wednesday 7th June 2023.

But really who was Kato Lubwama a maestro in the performing arts?

The late Paul Kato Lubwama has been a Ugandan artist and politician. He was born on August 16th, 1970, in Kampala.

Because his parents were typical entrepreneurs, Kato Lubwama grew up in a modest household in the city centre at Martin Road. From a young age, Lubwama had a passion for the arts and would often entertain his peers and family members with his performances.

At a young age, Lubwama joined the Black Pearls to pursue his passion for acting. His peers say that because he was extraordinarily talented, Lubwama quickly established himself as a gifted performer and was cast in several stage productions.

He was a multi-talented man and he also took up music, comedy and performed at various local events.

In the 1990s, Lubwama together with Mariam Ndagire and Abby Mukiibi founded the Bat Valley Theatre, a performing arts venue; one of Uganda’s most iconic theatres.

He also went on to found Cooper Theatre and Royal Theatre which enabled him to make a significant contribution to Uganda’s arts and entertainment scene. Through these platforms, he wrote and directed several successful productions that entertained and educated audiences across the country.

Because he was talented, when the Central Broadcasting Service radio station (CBS fm) was opened, Kato Lubwama was among the first people to present and had a successful career as a radio presenter, hosting the number-one morning show on one of Uganda’s top radio stations dubbed “KALISOLISO”.

According to Mariam Ndagire, Kato Lubwama was known for his humour and entertaining personality, which made him a fan favourite among listeners.

Because of his voice and talents, Lubwama also made a name for himself in the advertising industry. He wrote and starred in several successful adverts for local and international brands, which became best-sellers and helped him establish a name as a creative and versatile artist.

His work in the media and advertising industry contributed significantly to his success as an artist and politician, and he used these platforms to promote social causes in Ugandan society.

Lubwama’s artistic abilities were not limited to the stage, as he also ventured into film and television. He wrote and produced two films and five television drama series, one of which was the first locally produced drama series to air on Ugandan TV.

Additionally, he established B24 TV (now defunct), a television station that provided a platform for local artists and musicians to showcase their talents.

In his music career, Lubwama released over 200 songs and became a household name in Uganda’s music industry. He mentored several artists, including Eagles Band, who went on to achieve great success in the industry.

In 2016, Lubwama ventured into politics and ran for a parliamentary seat representing Rubaga South. He won the election and went on to become one of Uganda’s most controversial politicians.

Throughout his career, Honorable Kato Lubwama’s legacy as one of Uganda’s greatest and most influential artists is undeniable, and his work has had a lasting impact on the country’s cultural landscape.

Kato Lubwama will be buried today Wednesday at his ancestral home in Nkozi Sub-county Mpigi district.