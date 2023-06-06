Former Kawempe South Member of Parliament Mubarak Munyagwa has been charged with criminal trespass, malicious damage of property and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Munyagwa and and four others appeared before Kajjansi Chief Magistrate Doreen Karungi Court following their arrest earlier on Tuesday in a joint security operation involving the police and detectives from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

They, however, denied the charges before being remanded until June 12 when they will reappear before court.

According to the charge sheet, Munyangwa, Paddy Kabuye, Joweria Nakafero, Godfrey Buwembo, Isa Sekitoleko and others still at large, between May 26 and June 3, 2023 at Mutungo cell in Wakiso District, entered on a land comprised in LRV 3839 Folio 20, Kyadondo Block 272 Plot 256 in possession of Dechomai Asset Trust Number Three LCC with intent to annoy the said Dechomai Asset Trust Number Three L.C.C.

They are also accused of willfully and unlawfully destroying cassava at 5 million Shillings, which belonged to Janan Opio.

This is not the first time that Munyagwa has been implicated in land-related controversies.

In a separate incident in 2017, Munyagwa and another individual filed a lawsuit against the National Forestry Authority (NFA) for alleged interference with the land they claimed to own. The NFA defended itself, asserting that the disputed land, measuring over 20 acres and situated on the lakeshore, belonged to the NFA and was not alienable as it was being managed for the benefit of all Ugandans. In 2019, Munyagwa faced a criminal summons from the Anti-Corruption Court on charges of soliciting a gratification of 100 million shillings from Francis Kakumba.

The prosecution alleged that while serving as the Mayor of Kawempe Division in December 2014, Munyagwa sought a bribe in exchange for his influence to secure Kakumba’s appointment as a member of the Kampala City Land Board. It was further claimed that Munyagwa received USD 20,000 and an additional 4 million shillings from Kakumba for the same purpose.