Kigambira Safari Lodge has received a Travelers’ Choice Award 2023 from Tripadvisor.

With the award, Tripadvisor ranks Kigambira among the top Safari Lodges in the World. A safari lodge (also known as a game lodge) is a type of tourist accommodation in southern and eastern Africa. Lodges are mainly used by tourists on wildlife safaris, and are typically located in or near national parks or game reserves.

Kigambira Safari Lodge gets its name from Lake Kigambira, one of the five lakes found within Lake Mburo National Park. The lake is in clear view and within walking distance of the facility. The uniqueness of the facility is its architectural design that blends the African and modern building styles. The roofs are grass thatched, typical of traditional African building styles.

A true five-star lodge, 12 independent cottages or bandas with a capacity to accommodate 20 guests. But the real passion here is in the food. Chefs turns the fruits of his land into exciting breakfasts and memorable three-course feasts, all ready to be walked off on a morning game drive within the Park.

