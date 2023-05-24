The territorial police of Kabale have two suspects in custody suspected to have murdered a military officer.

A military staff of Uganda People’s Defense Forces number AX 036792 PTE Byamukama Patrick aged 31 attached to the 41st battalion under 3rd division was murdered during his pass leave from his ancestral village of Kanyabiyengo, Kinyamari parish Butanda sub county Kabale district.

It’s alleged that on Tuesday morning he was attacked from his home for unknown reasons, stabbed with a sharp object on the stomach and was rushed to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital where he died on arrival.

According to Elly Maate, the Kigezi subregion Police spokesperson,police was informed, scene visited, documented and two suspects identified as Herbert Katagamba,32 and Bategana Gilvazio,29,handed themselves to Butanda police post for fear of being lynched.

Maate added that three houses belonging to the suspects who are residents of the same above address, were burnt down by the angry residents but there was immediate deployment of police and UPDF to avoid further damages/ destructions.

Butanda sub county borders the Republic of Rwanda and the incident occurred in a distance of approximately 1kilometer from the Uganda Rwanda border.