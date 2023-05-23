President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today visited and pledged to support Kyesiiga Green Village farming Center at Lwemonde village, Kyesiima parish, Kyesiiga sub county in Masaka District.

He said he will accord them all the necessary support including giving them a Canter Truck to help them in their farming activities such as transporting their yields from the gardens to the marketplace.

On arrival, the President was warmly received at the farm by the former Vice President of Uganda, H.E Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi and a team of Kyesiiga Green Village farming Center led by Kabito James where he was showed a number of agricultural products including; coffee plantations, pineapple plantations, nursery beds, and a solar irrigation power plant which pumps water to the tank used for watering the agricultural farm.

While addressing the farmers, President Museveni commended them for being obedient and transforming their lives through embracing government development programs like: Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UDCA) and Operation Wealth Creation (OWC).

He went ahead and told the farmers to add value to their produce so that they can benefit more from their sweat.

Representing the farmers, Mr. Kabito told the President that they have 20 acres of coffee plantation, 40 acres of pineapple plantation, two and a half acres of passion fruits and half an acre of nursery bed.

Concerning profits, Mr. Kabito informed President Museveni that they used to earn Shs.9m per year from 450 coffee plantations using the old method of farming and with the newly invented method of farming they earn Shs.23m per year in one acre of land with 1300 coffee plantations. He explained that in each acre they insert 450-1300 coffee seedlings. He added that the new method can help to increase the quantity of coffee in Uganda. On the side of pineapples, they have 40 acres and yield Shs.12m per year.

The model farmer Kabito also expressed gratitude to the President for the visit. He noted that they earn a living through modern farming, and their vision is transforming the community from subsistence farming to commercial farming. He added, in the bid to attain their vision, they first train their seedling customers, sensitize the community on mindset change, and also employ 20 workers.

He appreciated the President for initiating developmental programs like: Uganda Coffee Development Authority and Operation Wealth Creation which supplied him with 1000 coffee seedlings, 20,000 pineapple seedlings which have transformed his life and the community.

He concluded by informing the President the hardships they encounter whilst cultivating their produce and transporting them to the market. He opened up that they normally use 50% to 60% of the proceedings in transporting their produce and therefore it’s worthwhile appreciating him for saving them the burden through vowing to get them a canter truck.