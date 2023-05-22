Are you a low income earner and planning to own your first house? Do you want to avoid inconveniences of wasting time and money before you get the house that fits your budget and needs, and it’s in a safe and convenient environment?

Well, start your home ownership journey with a downpayment of 10% of the house price and settle the balance in monthly or quartely installments for up to 3 years at 0% interest.

All this has been made possible by Mirembe Estate- Sentema.

With this housing project, one can now own a super standard house, in a convenient neighbourhood and a gated community. Houses at Mirembe Estate Sentema are very cheap and affordable because, with Shs69 million you can get yourself a one-bedroom house. The one-bedroom house has one bathroom, 1 living room, 1 kitchen, 1 veranda and 1 parking slot.

If you want a two-bedroom house, at only Shs125 million you will be sorted. The two bedroom is built on an Area: 72 ㎡ Compound Area: 170.1 ㎡. It has 1 bathroom, 1 living room, 1 kitchen, 1 dining room, 1 pantry, 1 veranda and 1 parking.

While Shs176 million will give you a three-bedroom bungalow. The 3 bedrooms have 2 bathrooms, 1 living room, 1 kitchen, 1 dining room, 1 veranda, and 1 parking slot. Homes come with amenities such as water, electricity, and security, all superintended by the estate management.

One good thing is that you can be supported to acquire a loan that can help you to buy a house in the estate. HOW?

First of all, the payment plan is offered by the company at a 20 per cent initial deposit and the balance payable in 3 years (36 months).

However the Buganda kingdom and its partner Guoji Group, a Chinese developer, have worked out agreements with Housing Finance Bank and Centenary Bank to ensure that housing units are acquired faster. One can get a mortgage facility to acquire the home and pay it back at least within 10 years. The bank would provide up to 95 per cent credit of the price of the property at an annual interest rate of 17 per cent per annum.

Currently, Mirembe Estate Sentema is the best housing project whose aim is to see that even a Ugandan riding a boda boda, a market vendor can own a standard house in a secured community where children have safe play areas, the roads are paved which means they can run and ride bikes. They also make friends within the neighbourhood as well as access kindergartens and daycare centres for families with preschool children.

If you want to be helped to get a mortgage, contact Mirembe Estate Sentema on the Website: mirembeestate.co.ug Email: info@mirembeestate.co.ug Telephone: +256779217421/701252756/706445783/751735401/783222708/705332617/702817066/750651558 or their Office: Garden City Shopping and Leisure centre, Ship LG5, Plot LR 64/86 Yusuf Lule Road.