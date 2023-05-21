Victoria University has launched the ‘Learn German Work In Germany’ Program that will connect its students with exciting job opportunities in Information Technology (IT) and Tourism & Hospitality sectors in Germany.

The exciting program was launched yesterday as the university partnered with AWL. The German entity was represented by a team led by its CEO Mr. Jörg Schäfer.

At the same function, AWL established a permanent German Language testing center at Victoria University, enabling Ugandans to learn and obtain the required language proficiency for working in Germany.

Victoria University Vice Chancellor, Dr Lawrence Muganga revealed that they were thrilled by this extraordinary accomplishment and the limitless possibilities it offers to their students.

“The possibilities for our students have expanded, and we are thrilled about this remarkable achievement,” Dr. Muganga said.