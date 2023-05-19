The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has today rolled out a countrywide mobilisation drive and research survey to assess the progress of the manifesto implementation. The government this week launched NRM manifesto week activities.

The exercise begins this week in Kampala metropolitan, Buganda and Busoga sub-regions before it spreads countrywide.

In a press conference held today at plot 10, the Director of Mobilization at the NRM Secretariat, Hon. Rosemary Seninde said the party aims to interact with community leaders and grass root supporters on the impact of government programs within their communities.

“We are going to find out the progress of the promises we made to the voters during 2021 elections and as well awaken our NRM structures,” Seninde said.

She added that the engagement will also provide a platform for information sharing to fill the existing gap among locals especially on government programs like the parish development model and together forge a lasting solution to internal bickering of members whenever they emerge.

“The manifesto under implementation belongs to the NRM party. It is, therefore, important for us to follow up on whatever is being implemented by the government,” Seninde said.

She called upon NRM leaders to turn up for the meetings with officials from the secretariat.

According to the senior manager for mobilisation at NRM Secretariat, Mr Samuel Eyenga, the categories of members that officials intend to meet include; area Members of Parliament, NRM district executive committee, RDC, CAOs, LC5 chairpersons, mayors, councillors among other leaders in the constituency.

The program meant to run for 6 days is expected to be in Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, Buyende, Kaliro, and Kamuli districts.