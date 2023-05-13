President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has condoled with the Indian community in Uganda following the murder of their colleague Uttam Bhandari.

Mr. Bhandari, a money lender was shot dead yesterday by a Police officer No.67029 PC Wabwire Ivan using an AK47 gun at Raja Chambers along Parliamentary Avenue.

“Condolences on the death of one of our Indian People, Mr. Uttam Bhandari, killed by a Police Constable by the names of Wabwire Ivan.Condolences to the family of Bhandari,” Museveni said.

In his statement issued on Saturday, President Museveni revealed that all the mistakes that led to the murder of the businessman can easily be traceable.

He also posed six (6) Security questions that need to be answered during investigations.

They include: 1.How did an off- duty Policeman, access a gun?, 2.Did he walk away from his guard post without permission with a gun to commit crime?, 3.How are the guns stored in the Police?, 4.Is there no security at the site where the victim was?, 5.Why did that local security allow an armed person into the building who had no guard business there? , and 6. Did he have a history of mental instability? If he had, why hadn’t the Police leadership noticed and acted appropriately?

According to the President, the answers to these questions may help authorities to plug the gaps in the security system.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango said yesterday in a statement that Bhandari was the Director of TFS Financial Services.

“The police man had acquired a loan with TFS financial services in 2020. The suspect had come to the victim to get a quotation to take to unidentified bank so that the bank buys off the loan as alleged. After the shooting , he jumped on a boda and rushed to CPS Kampala where he abandoned the killer gun. Efforts are being made to have the suspect arrested for further inquiries,”Onyango said.