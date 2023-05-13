Major General Don William Nabasa yesterday assumed office as the 3rd Division Commander of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), taking over from Brigadier General Joseph Balikudembe in a colourful ceremony presided over by the Chief of Defence Forces, General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi at Moroto Army Barracks.

Gen Mbadi congratulated Maj Gen Nabasa for being appointed and catching the eye of the H.E Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF.

“Gen Nabasa you have come to add a positive effort in consolidating the gains attained in pacifying Karamoja Sub-region. In achieving the end state, a multi-sectoral approach and integrated plan has to be embraced by all key players and partners,” Gen Mbadi remarked.

He congratulated Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe for being selected to attend a strategic course of In-take two 2023/2024 at the highest military training institution, the National Defence College-Uganda (NDC-U).

“You will be a strategic thinker and analyst since the course gives extra lens on national, international and development aspects,” the CDF said.

The CDF asked the leaders, Ministry, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and partners to embrace and actively be involved in the implementation of activities as enshrined in the Karamoja Integrated Disarmament Development Plan (KIDDP).

He stressed that the KIDDP approach must be revamped and fast-tracked to march the pace of UPDF to pacify Karamoja Sub-region to achieve the desired end state.

Gen Mbadi explained that the region needs total peace and security which are pre-requisite in creating conducive conditions for socio-economic transformation and development.

He appealed to regional leaders, the elite class, influencer groups and elders to mobilize and to be at the forefront of mindset and behavioural change for misled youths, Karachunas and cattle rustlers as a target audience in the realization of another source of livelihood as opposed to illegal use of guns.

On professionalisation, the CDF mentioned that UPDF maintains a clear direction on capacity building and remains steadfast in acquiring better equipment necessary for technical skilling in line with desired operations coupled with the clear ideological path so that UPDF’s strength would be uncompromised to effectively and efficiently deliver on its constitutional mandate.

On his part, Maj Gen Nabasa thanked the UPDF leadership and appointing authority for entrusting him to execute the command, control, coordination and administration of the 3 Infantry Division. He promised to work hard with all key stakeholders and maintain continuity to achieve the tasks and mission at hand.

Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, the outgoing Division Commander thanked God for bringing him this far to date. He expressed sincere gratitude to H.E. the President and Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF for allowing him to serve as a division commander for three and half years.

Mr. Onoria Ambrose, Resident District Commissioner for Kotido and whip for commissioners in Karamoja Sub-region, thanked the UPDF leadership for considering and honouring the regional leaders’ request of deploying additional UPDF troops which will be helpful in curbing cattle thefts in the non-raiding community of Abim and Karenga districts.

Hon. David Koryang, Chairperson of Moroto District Local Government rallied for maximum cooperation and coordination amongst joint security forces and stakeholders to avert crime, pacify Karamoja and ease governance.

The long-day ceremony was attended by Brig Gen Felix Busizoori, Deputy Division Commander, Resident District Commissioners, Chairpersons LC V, Brigade Commanders, Senior Officers of UPDF, Uganda Police Force, Anti Stock Theft Unit, Uganda Prisons Service, Internal Security Organization, Uganda Wildlife Authority, the Mayor Moroto Municipality, Liaison Officers and opinion leaders among others.