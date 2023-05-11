Police have advised road users on Kampala- Masaka Highway to use an alternative route since part of the road has been cut off by the high water levels at Katonga River.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Police say the water levels at Katonga River have risen significantly, posing a serious risk to motorists and pedestrians attempting to cross.

“For your safety, we strongly advise using alternative routes while we collaborate with UNRA (Uganda National Roads Authority) to address the situation promptly,” Police said.

“Travelers from Kampala are encouraged to utilize the Mpigi-Butambala-Ssembabule road as a viable alternative.

While individuals travelling from Masaka are advised to take the Masaka-Ssembabule Road as a diversion.

Please exercise caution, follow traffic instructions, and watch out for further updates. Your safety is our utmost priority.”