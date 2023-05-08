President Yoweri Museveni has condoled with Ugandans on the death of famous blogger Ibrahim Tusubira alias Isma Olaxess /Jajja Ichuli who was gunned down by yet to be identified assailants over the weekend.

Olaxess who was laid to rest yesterday at his ancestral home in Nkokonjeru-Mukono district, was shot dead on Saturday night while heading to his home in Kyanja Central Zone, a Kampala suburb. He was traveling in his Toyota Hiace car famously known as ‘Drone’.

In his eulogy message issued today Monday, President Museveni condemned and treated with contempt the killing of Isma Olaxess by murderers he described as ‘some pigs”.

He said it is ‘pigs’ that believe in using guns against unarmed opponents.

“NRM enjoys defeating unarmed opponents with counter- arguments,” he said.

The President added that, “Killing critics shows that your position is false and you cannot out- argue an opponent. Why kill him if he is wrong and you are right? Killers are fake thinkers. They stand on false positions.”

He also assured Ugandans that the criminal who killed Isma Olaxess will be traced and punished.

“I have sent ‘mataaba’ to the family. The State House Comptroller will deliver it. Sympathy to the family of Isma. We stand with you and we shall punish the killer.”

READ PRESIDENT MUSEVENI’S FULL STATEMENT:

Ugandans, especially the Bazzukulu,

Condolences on the death of the blogger, Ibrahim Tusubira aka Isma Ichuli. I condemn and treat with contempt the killing of this Ugandan by some pigs. It is pigs that believe in using guns against unarmed opponents. NRM enjoys defeating unarmed opponents with counter- arguments. Killing critics shows that your position is false and you cannot out- argue an opponent. Why kill him if he is wrong and you are right? Killers are fake thinkers. They stand on false positions. Anyway, I can assure Ugandans that this criminal will be traced and punished. Do you remember the Bijambiya in Masaka? Most of those suspected killers are in the courts of law today. Do you remember the Kiddawalime group? Most of them are either dead or in prison. Kiddawalime himself was among the dead. I have sent ‘mataaba’ to the family. The State House Comptroller will deliver it. Sympathy to the family of Isma. We stand with you and we shall punish the killer. I ask Natasha to dig out the pictures of our People that Idi Amin publicly executed in February, 1973. These were: Masaba and Namirundu in Mbale; Nkoko and Ntale in Jinja; somebody in Kampala that was a thief, not connected with FRONASA; Obwona and Labeja in Gulu; Malibo and Kasolo in Fort- Portal; Karuhaanga, the mathematics teacher nicknamed as Muharaabu in Mbarara; and Karambuzi, Bitwaali and Kangire in Kabale. How did it help Idi Amin? Where is he now and how did he end up and those who were supporting in these crimes? The NRM, NRA, FRONASA, UPDF only kill people in combat. We never use assassination or killing captives or prisoners. You want proof of this? Dr. Omona, please, quickly invite Christopher Gala, former Regional Police Commander, based in Masindi, that was captured by the NRA in 1984, when we overran the Masindi barracks, but was released by us after interacting with him at Kanyaara–Ngoma, Nakaseke. When he reported back to UPC Govt in Kampala, President Obote asked him: “Why didn’t the guerrillas (bandits as he called us), kill you?” Christopher Gala answered: “Those people do not kill People, except in combat.” President Obote put Gala in Prison so that, that information does not spread. Christopher Gala was, later, released by the Okellos when they overthrew Obote. When we came into Govt, we put him back as Regional Police Commander. He retired normally on account of age, according to the procedures of the Police. The Bazzukulu will hear the story from Gala himself.

Extrajudicial killers are pigs. Signed: Yoweri K. Museveni.

PRESIDENT

8/5/2023