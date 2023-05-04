The Prime Minister of Uganda, Rt Hon Robinah Nabbanja has asked health workers to adhere to the ethical code of conduct while serving the public.

Nabbanja was on Wednesday addressing intern Doctors undergoing a two week ideological orientation training at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi.

Nabbanja said that adherence to professionalism is key to effective service delivery.

The Premier noted that it is unethical for health workers to strike especially when there are other prevailing peaceful channels to seek redress.

Dr. Musa Lumumba, the president of the federation for medical interns described the training as timely and important in shaping their career.

This is the first batch of intern Medical workers to undergo such a training at NALI.

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to address the medical interns at the end of the training.