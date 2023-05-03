President Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa has ordered the leadership of Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) to carry out a meticulous examination on all officers on the security details of ministers and other Very Important People in the country.

According to sources, Gen Museveni passed this ordinance on Tuesday during the cabinet meeting where he said that it’s not normal for the guard to kill his principal unless he/she is mentally ill or full of stress.

The sources told this website that Gen Museveni noted that this exercise will immediately commence after getting a conclusive report on the murder of the State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (rtd) Charles Patrick Okello Engola.

He said all the officers on the security details of VIPs will be examined and where necessary some will be sent to refresher courses.

The President also refuted innuendos that army private Wilson Sabiiti killed the minister because of his salary. He explained that Sabiiti’s act was an act of terrorism and indiscipline and it’s uncalled for in the UPDF.

Gen Museveni’s order follows the killing of the minister of state for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (rtd) Engola on Tuesday morning by his guard Private Sabiiti. According to Police, the Minister was shot dead at around 8 am while entering his vehicle to go to work.

“He was shot at his residence in Kyanja by one of his bodyguards who allegedly fired several shots at close range. He fled from the scene up to the trading centre at Kyanja, Ring Road where he entered a salon and also shot himself dead,” police spokesperson, Fred Enanga told journalists. The minister’s ADC Ronald Otim also sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Mulago Hospital for treatment.

According to Enanga, Police are doing everything possible to find out the truth that motivated Pt Sabiiti to shoot his boss.