The Territorial Police in Kyotera is actively searching for a one Namubiru Jackie, of Lwanzi “B” cell, Mutukula Town Council in Kyotera district, for the brutal attack on her co-wife Nakimera Lydia, aged 23, a salon owner, on the 20 April, 2023 at around 4pm.

According to Uganda Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the suspect injected the victim with a syringe, containing suspected poisonous substances. She was rushed to Bulamu clinic, and was later transferred to Byansi’s clinic in Masaka City in critical condition. The victim died from the poisonous substance on the 23 April, 2023 at around 6:30pm.

“We strongly condemn such acts of violence against rivals in relationships. Jealous behaviours can be destructive like in this very aspect, yet the Family Protection Units have mechanisms in place of resolving family disputes. A serious hunt for the suspect is ongoing,” Enanga said on Tuesday.