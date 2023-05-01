President Museveni, has told the Global African Diaspora Symposium (GADS) in Abuja, Nigeria, of the need for diaspora involvement in Africa’s development.

Mr Museveni’s message was delivered by Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, Senior Presidential Advisor On Diaspora Affairs, and was one of the highlights of the symposium.

In his message, Museveni recognized the important role played by the African diaspora in the continent’s social, cultural, and economic development. He emphasized the need for diaspora involvement in Africa’s development, stating that the diaspora community had a vital role to play in shaping Africa’s future.

The Ugandan leader called on stakeholders to work towards harnessing the potential of the diaspora for the greater good, stating that diaspora communities could contribute significantly to Africa’s development process. He expressed his appreciation to the organizers and participants of the symposium for their contributions and extended an invitation to the audience to visit Uganda and experience the warmth and hospitality of the Ugandan people.

The symposium, which was hosted by Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, Federal Republic of Nigeria, brought together over 300 participants from more than 60 countries, including high-level attendees from African governments, international organizations, and the African diaspora.

Notable attendees included H.E Ambassador Zubairu Dada, the Minister of state Foreign Affairs, Nigeria, Mrs Aussata Kane, Senior Regional Advisor for Sub-Saharan Africa, International Organization for Migration, H.E Senator Siaw-Boateng, Ambassador of Ghana to the Kingdom of Belgium and Head of Mission to the European Union, and the Secretary General of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) H.E Georges Rebelo Pinto the Assistant Secretary General of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) Norbert Ibrahim young, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment, the Republic of Angola. H.E. Filipe Silvino De Pina Zau, the minister of state foreign affairs and foreign trade Jamaica Hon Leslie Campbell , DR. AWIL MOHAMOUD Director, African Diaspora Policy Centre (ADPC), The Netherlands, DR. SHEM OCHUODHO Global Chairman,

Kenyan Diaspora Alliance (KDA) MR. MELVIN FOOTE Founder and President,

Constituency for Africa (CFA), Washington DC, USA.

The Ugandan delegation, led by H.E. Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, played a pivotal role in the sectoral discussions, sharing experiences and perspectives on the potential for diaspora engagement in Uganda’s development process. The delegation included Ambassador Alfred Nnam, the Deputy High Commissioner for the Ugandan Embassy in Nigeria, and Ambassador John Muhindo, the Head of the Diaspora Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Uganda.

The organizers of the symposium showed a keen interest in Uganda hosting the next symposium in 2025, following Uganda’s impressive participation in the Abuja conference. This would be a significant boost for Uganda’s efforts to promote diaspora engagement and foster closer relationships between the country and its diaspora.

The symposium provided a platform for constructive dialogue and collaborative efforts towards achieving sustainable development in Africa. Through sharing experiences and best practices, the symposium highlighted the potential for diaspora engagement in contributing to Africa’s development process. By building stronger connections between Africa and its global diaspora, the symposium aimed to foster a more inclusive and collaborative approach to sustainable development, emphasizing the importance of diaspora engagement in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

President Museveni’s message at the symposium underscored Uganda’s commitment to engaging with its diaspora communities and building stronger connections between Uganda and its global diaspora. Uganda’s participation in the symposium highlights the country’s leadership in promoting diaspora engagement and fostering closer relationships between Africa and its global diaspora.