Key figureheads in the global innovation space will tip students at Victoria University on key opportunities to take advantage of, if they are to be successful in the increasingly globalized environment.

Preparations have been ratcheted up at the University main campus Kampala, to perpetuate an enabling environment for the high-stakes Career Readiness and Employability Program (CREP) launch, slated for May 3rd, 2023 in the campus main hall.

The launch will be an embodiment of several inspirational, mindset change and opportunity enlightening presentations and speeches, in which high-end employers, business entrepreneurs and other experts in the global innovation space will tip students on the available employment and business opportunities that can easily be taken advantage of, to bring beauty to their lives after studies.

Key presenters who will be at the helm of imparting this crucial knowledge to learners according to the University adminstration include; Director of Human Resource Uganda Police-AIGP Godfrey Kiwanuka Golooba (as Chief Guest) and the Chief Executive Officer Stanbic Business Incubator (as the keynote speaker). Others are CEO AWL Germany-Mr Jorg Schaffer and Recruitment Director CWG Recruit-Nishant Mamtora.

Students will also be armed to the teeth with highly demanded and crucial employment skills to circumvent cutthroat competition on the global job market, major focus being how to help these learners shape their respective careers.

The launch will also feature a couple of panelists, among them including; Simon Kasyate (KCCA Dept. Director Public & Corporate Affairs), CEO Jada Coffee Ms Jackline Arinda, Human Capital Expert Ms Harriet Musoke, Nutrition & Public Health Consultant at USAID Ms Gloria Nabasa.

The University has also invited a number of guest speakers to the launch. Key among them include; famous philanthropist and entrepreneur Frank Gashumba, Brand Strategist Ms Grace Nafuna, Specialist in Human Performance Systems & Career Consultant Mr Ambrose Kibuuka and General Manager-Marketing Stabex International Mr Gilbert Otim.

The first of its kind in Africa, Career Readiness and Employability Programme is touted to transform the education landscape on the continent and prepare students for successful careers.