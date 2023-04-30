The Ambassador of Uganda to Sudan, H.E Dr. Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu has dismissed claims that Ugandans who were evacuated from war-torn Sudan first paid money before being brought back home.

Dr. Ssemuddu’s assertion follows allegations by the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament also Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nkunyingi Muwada who claimed that Ugandans who were on Thursday evacuated back to Uganda were demanded to pay some money before being allowed to board the Uganda Airlines passenger plane. He further claimed that those who refused to pay, were left stranded in the foreign country.

“Ugandans who were stuck in Sudan say they were asked for money to be allowed to board Uganda Airlines yet there was no any official payment arrangement communicated to them,”Muwada told the media.

However, according to Ambassador Ssemuddu, no single person was requested for money in order to be repatriated.

“All the money that was used to transport Ugandans from Khartoum to Ethiopia then to Uganda was entirely from the Government of Uganda. Even at the VVIP reception at Entebbe Airport where people were catered for in terms of feeding and transportation to their homes, no one paid any single penny,”Dr. Ssemuddu stressed.

He further explained that currently less than 30 Ugandans are still in Sudan and the government of Uganda is strictly following up the matter and in plans to evacuate them also.

Ambassador Ssemuddu also advised the member of the Opposition to desist from soiling the good image of government but instead appreciate where it is due.

“I’m very sure that if the Shadow Minister wanted to get the right information, he would have consulted us because we are always available,” he urged.

On Thursday morning April 27, 2023, at least 211 Ugandans living & working in the Republic of the Sudan arrived in the country aboard Uganda Airlines following a successful evacuation directed by President Yoweri Museveni.

On arrival, the returnees were received by Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, the designated supervisor of the special evacuation operation.

The evacuees in the company of Ambassador Joseph Ocwet, the Director General of External Security Organisation (ESO), composed of diplomats, students, and business expatriates. They touched down at 02:30 am at Entebbe International Airport from Bahir Dar Airport in Northern Ethiopia.

Ambassador Ssemuddu appreciated President Museveni, and the government for all the efforts that saw stranded Ugandans evacuated.