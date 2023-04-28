The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has cautioned Uganda Police Force to stop its brutality against members of the opposition.

The Chairperson of UHRC, Mariam Wangadya through her document published on Thursday said that the Uganda Police of recent has resurrected its evil ways of brutalizing Ugandans in an evil manner.

She said that Uganda Police Force has violently stopped lawful gatherings and peaceful demonstrations convened by elected leaders, and other Ugandans which is a direct abuse of people’s human Rights.

“We remind the Police that article 29(a), (d) and (e) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda provide for the right to freedom of speech, freedom to assemble and demonstrate peacefully as well as freedom of association. These are rights that must be respected in any meaningful democracy. We further remind the Police of the provisions of Article 221 of the Constitution which state that it shall be the duly of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces and any other armed force established in Uganda, the Uganda Police Force and any other police forces, the Uganda Prisons Service, all intelligence services and the National Security Council to observe and respect human rights and freedoms in the performance of their functions,” she said.

Mrs Wangadya told Police that elected leaders by virtue of their mandate must interact with members of the constituencies they represent in order to ensure meaningful representation.

“Members of the public also have the right to seek the intervention of their elected leaders through lawful and peaceful means. The recent events are therefore not only very unfortunate but also illegal, unconstitutional and must stop.”

UHRC’s warning comes at a time when Police brutality on civilians and political leaders especially those in the opposition is increasing from time to time. Recently, Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa, Woman Member of Parliament for Mityana was brutalized while commemorating International Women’s Day – belatedly.

On 21st April 2023, the country witnessed inhuman violent actions by the Police; assaulting the Woman Member of Parliament for Buvuma, Hon. Suzan Mugabi together with the District Speaker Gad Daniel Onyango. On 24th April 2023, another incident was of the intern Doctors who were violently dispersed and others were arrested as they sought to deliver a petition to the Speaker of Parliament over their welfare issues. The Medical Doctors were rounded up like terrorists.

On Thursday, 27th April 2023 at the main gate of the Parliament, police violently arrested about 11 female opposition legislators who aimed to lead a peaceful demonstration.

Prior to their arrest, the Members of Parliament were planning to hold a peaceful march moving from Parliament to the Ministry of Internal Affairs to deliver a petition against police and other security agencies which have made it a routine to frustrate their activities, including rallies.

The arrested MPs included; Joyce Bagala- MP Mityana, Florence Kabugho- MP Kasese, Betty Ethel Naluyima- MP Wakiso, Joan Acom Alobo- MP Soroti City Asinansi Nyakato- MP Hoima City, Hellen Nakimuli- MP Kalagala, Joan Namutawe-MP Masaka, Juliet Kakande- MP Masaka City, Hanifa Nabukeera- MP Mukono, Stella Apolot- MP Ngora, Manjeeri Kyebakutika- MP Jinja City.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth Ochola on Monday ordered the Uganda Police Force’s Professional Standards Unit (PSU) to open an investigation into the alleged beating and torture of the Buvuma District Woman lawmaker and some of her supporters by some errant police officers.

According to Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, the summoned officers included; SP Kanyesigye Jamal the D/RPC, Buvuma DPC SP Bagoole Michael, AIP Odeke Francis, CPL Wamanga David, PC Obalim, PC Turyahebwa Akim, PC Ahamize Brave, PC Olari Albert John, PC Egwel Peter Aggrey, PC Kabaheka Benson and PC Makomeli Emma Kevin.

“We told them to remain humane in their approach but it is really unfortunate that after being given these guidelines, our officers were again captured on video aggressively manhandling protesters which we strongly condemn,” Enanga said.