Kampala, Uganda – Artfield Institute of Design (AFID) and Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) are pleased to announce a collaboration aimed at promoting PR excellence in Uganda. Founded in 2010, AFID is committed to making an impact in Africa through design and offers a wide range of courses including Motion Graphics, 3D Animation, Interior Design, Audio Production, Visual Communication, Graphics Design, Multimedia, among others.

PRAU, the umbrella body for all PR professionals in the private and public sectors, has identified challenges in the performance of its obligations in the public relations industry and has sought a collaboration avenue with AFID to address these challenges and upgrade the skillset of its members.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Uganda Artfield Institute of Design to provide our members with access to high-quality design education,” said Tina Wamala, President of Public Relations Association of Uganda. “This collaboration will help upgrade the skillset of our members and enhance their capabilities in the field of public relations, ultimately benefiting the PR industry in Uganda as a whole.”

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between AFID and PRAU, it is mutually agreed that PRAU members will have the opportunity to sign up for any of the professional short courses offered by AFID at a subsidized fee of 1,300,000 Ugandan Shillings for a period of 9 weeks. This collaboration aims to provide PRAU members with access to high-quality design education and skills development to enhance their capabilities in the field of public relations.

In addition, each party’s members will be eligible for discounts on attendance fees for paid events organised by the other party, with the nature of the discount to be determined on an event-by-event basis. Furthermore, the parties will have co-branding opportunities on communications and events in which they have mutual interest and will collaborate on thought leadership articles in the advertising and public relations sectors to boost the industry image and lobby for support from target stakeholders.

“We are excited to partner with Public Relations Association of Uganda to promote PR excellence in Uganda,” said a representative from Uganda Artfield Institute of Design. “We believe that this collaboration will provide valuable opportunities for skill development and knowledge exchange between the PR and design industries and contribute to the growth and professionalism of both fields,” said Rwemereza Abaasa, Artfield representative.

The MoU between AFID and PRAU will be in effect for a duration of 2 years and is renewable by mutual agreement.

For further information about Uganda Artfield Institute of Design, please visit their website at www.afid.ac.ug. For inquiries about Public Relations Association of Uganda, please visit their website at www.prauganda.com.

Media Contact:

Athieno Stella Marion

PR Director, Public Relations Association of Uganda

Email: prauganda@yahoo.com