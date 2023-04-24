President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will hand over 800 land titles to the people of Kayunga on Thursday amidst fulfillment of his 2018 promise.

The President visited the area after residents complained through their woman MP Aidah Erios Nantaba and other leaders that some rich people wanted to evict them from their land where they had stayed for years.

The incident took place in Kayonza and Kitimbwa Sub-Counties, after he listened to the complainants he promised that the Government was to buy the said land for them and ordered the Ministry of Lands to start the process of issuing land titles to all residents so that each can get ownership of his/her land.

Speaking at the organizing meeting for the handover ceremony on Monday, the Kayunga LC 5 Chairperson Andrew Muwonge said that the ceremony was organized mainly to thank President Museveni for his concern of helping the people who cannot afford to process land titles and to fulfil his promise for it has been long awaited.

“We have already mobilized all the people through our civil servants in those areas and we expect our chief guest to be the head of the office of The National Chairman ONC, Hajjat Hadijjah Namyalo who will represent the President.

The ceremony will be held at Nkokonjeru Village in Kitimbwa Sub-County,” Muwonge said.

He also explained the Ministry of Lands staff will do all the work with the assistance of the village chiefs to ensure the smooth running of the work.

ONC Greater Mukono Head Margret Nakavubu said this is the only opportunity they have to start showing the good things President Museveni has done for Ugandans.

This is not the first time, the President recently distributed land titles to the people of Luwero and Nakasongola in his efforts to secure the poor on the land they have stayed on for a long time.