The Ugandan Contingent Battle Group XXXV (BG 35) was awarded ATMIS (African Union Transition Mission in Somalia) medals and certificates for their selfless service exhibited during the yearlong tour of duty to stabilize Somalia.

The colorful ceremony, at the Ugandan contingent headquarters in Mogadishu city, Somalia, was presided over by the Deputy Force Commander in charge of Logistics and Supplies, Maj Gen Peter Kimani Muteti.

Maj Gen Muteti who represented ATMIS Force Commander applauded UGABAG XXXV officers and men for their courage, dedication and resilience showcased in implementing the ATMIS mandate of degrading Al-Shabaab capabilities amidst the numerous challenges. “Today ATMIS is appreciating the role played by the gallant BG XXXV soldiers for the successes registered in the mission and send our deepest condolences to our gallant comrades that have paid their lives to see our brothers and sisters in Somalia achieve peace and stability,” Maj Gen Peter Muteti remarked.

At the same function, Sector One Contingent commander Brig Gen Peter Gaetano Omola hailed BG XXXV for maintaining the Pan-African spirit and raising the Ugandan Flag higher during their tour of duty that has enabled the consolidation of peace.

He further wished them a safe journey back home. “You have done your country and ATMIS proud. You have served with professionalism, discipline and commitment to advance the mission’s mandate. Through your commitment and sacrifice, the areas you have been conducting your noble duties are experiencing relative peace,” Brig Gen Peter Omola said.

He challenged the newly deployed BG XXXVIII to embrace their duties with vigour and dedication so that the Somalia transition plan can be achieved.

Meanwhile, Battle Group XXXV commander Col Benard Rubainika Kashemeza elaborated the achievements scored by the forces.

These included; protecting civilian population centers against Al-Shabaab mayhems, detonating over forty-five Improvised Explosive Devices along the Main Supply Routes, active defensive joint operations and mentorship to Somali Security Forces, Key Leader Engagements with local authorities, and Civil-Military activities among others.

Battle Group XXXV was deployed in the mission area on 24th April 2022 and secured the areas of Barawe and Beldamin sub-sectors in the Lower Shabelle region.

Other Forward Operating Bases included Embresso, Barawe knol, Airport runway, Kismayo road, Barawe Sea port, Golweyn, Buulomareer and areas around Mogadishu city.