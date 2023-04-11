The former Senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has advised the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi to focus much on implementing his party’s manifesto rather than attacking the First Son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Mirundi on Monday said the ruling party-National Resistance Movement (NRM) is struggling to meet and fulfill what they promised Ugandans and ministers like Baryomunsi who are supposed to help government in implementing the Manifesto are busy lamenting about the MK Movement.

“Baryomunsi is an educated idiot. The same Baryomunsi implicated Museveni in the murder of Celina Nebanda. That is why I admire Museveni; that a man who once called you a murderer, is now your minister! Me I cannot trust Baryomunsi, these are shameless people, he can’t do anything for you. I don’t value Baryomunsi and if I find him at the panel, I just walk away because he is not my equal,” he said.

Recently while on NBS TV, Baryomunsi said Gen. Muhoozi should not engage in politics since he is still a serving army officer.

“Gen. Muhoozi is not a member of NRM. He is a serving military officer. This is the position of the government. What he is doing to politick is not correct and he should abandon it. But for us as NRM this is not time for campaigning. We have a clear constitution which lays out procedures which we shall follow to get a flag bearer,” he said.

Baryomunsi added that their party will present a flag bearer in 2026 who has been democratically elected not the likes of Gen Muhoozi.

“I repeat this Gen Muhoozi is not our party member, is a servicing officer and we have our constitution and law which bars military officers from participating in partisan politics, I know I said this before and attacked me but that is the position of the party and the government. But I can assure you that by 2025/26 NRM will be having a flag bearer who has been democratically elected within the internal organs.”

However, his comments left Gen Muhoozi and his supporters not happy with the Minister.

“I remember planning with my father to arrest this gentleman (Baryomunsi) back in 2012. When he was a ‘Rebel’ MP,” Gen. Museveni tweeted.