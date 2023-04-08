ONC Boss Hajjat Hadijja Namyalo Uzeiye on Friday hosted the Muslim faithful for an Iftar dinner at the Office of the National Chairman (ONC)-NRM Kyambogo.

This dinner was attended by all Moslem factions of Kibuli, Nakasero, and Old Kampala (UMSC), and political leaders.

This is the first time the office of the National Chairman of NRM Party hosted Muslims for such an event and manage to bring together all sects harmoniously in one place, side by side.

Namyalo welcomed the guests and thanked them for honoring the invitation, commended the Muslim leaders to stop divisionism amongst the Islamic faith.

“President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is a man of all people who honors all beliefs, therefore divisions cannot take our country anywhere,” she said.

She asked Muslims to participate in all government programs to develop themselves and promised to work on certain programs which may be against the Islamic faith.

“I will make sure that the money given to you to develop yourself doesn’t involve interest ‘Libbah,’” she added.

The Chief Guest was Hon. Alhajji Moses Ali Kigongo, the NRM National 1st Vice Chairperson.

He credited Muslims for honoring the invitations, appreciated the ONC for having the arrangements.

Kigongo also thanked his Boss H.E President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for giving ONC green light to have this iftar dinner for the first time.

“This month of Ramadan means a lot to us, we don’t fast to be seen, we don’t fast because others are fasting, We should fast both inside and outside, lets love each other, forgive each other, we need to follow what the Almighty Allah tells us to do in the Holy Quran,” Al-Hajji Kigongo said.

“Let us thank H.E. the President for giving us freedom of worship which is not the case in other countries, therefore, we should avoid division amongst ourselves and focus on development, be hardworking people, and respond to all government programs to fight poverty in our country,” he told the gathering.