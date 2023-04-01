Mr. Denis Blair Kalanzi, a journalist attached to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) has passed on.

The sad development has been confirmed by the Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Sandor Walusimbi.

“It is with sadness that I announce the death of our staff member, Mr. Denis Blair Kalanzi who until his passing on, was attached to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) as a Television producer,” Mr. Walusimbi said in a statement on Saturday.

He described the late Kalanzi as a dedicated, professional, ethical and patriotic journalist who loved his job.

“He is most celebrated for his weekly program, “Agafa Embuga”, which he presented on UBC TV, profiling the activities of H.E the President, and for which he had a dedicated following. His contribution and passion will always be remembered,” Mr. Walusimbi said, adding that,”The burial arrangements are underway and the PPU will keep the public informed on the plans to give our colleague a dignified send off! May his soul rest in eternal peace.”