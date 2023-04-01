A viral audio clip of individuals accusing Pastor Robert Kayanja of sodomizing them has been maliciously tampered with to frame his longtime nemesis- Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga.

The clip making rounds on various social media platforms creates an impression that Pastor Ssenyonga of Christian Life Church (CLC) set up the alleged victims to falsely accuse the lead Preacher at Rubaga-based Miracle Centre Cathedral.

However, according to our reliable sources, the viral clip is only part of the lengthy conversation trimmed to misinform the public and divert it from asking the hard and real questions regarding the so many homosexual allegations against Pastor Kayanja spanning over 30 years.

Listening to the full audio clip, Pastor Ssenyonga, who was simply a good listener, was compassionate enough to try finding ways he could help the boys by referring them to security organs and reputable offices.

What you should know:

The said boys (a new group different from the recently arrested group of boys who were said to have stormed Rubaga Miracle Centre to claim their money), have for years recorded themselves on social media accusing Pastor Robert Kayanja of sodomizing them since they were minors (below 18 years old).

In some clips, we have seen, they alleged that their life was in danger and wanted government and other security agencies to rise to the occasion and protect them.

We have established that given the fact that the accused is a popular person and out of suspicion that police might easily be compromised, the boys sought to seek audience with Pastor Ssenyonga, a renowned leader who has for decades stood against falsehood in Churches in Uganda, for counseling and also linking them to influential people in security and government for their safety.

During the meeting (as heard in the clip), the boys narrated horrible stories of how Kayanja forcefully penetrated their ‘boots’, and that the same is done to so many unsuspecting youths at his Church.

Not wanting to believe basing on hearsay, Pastor Ssenyonga is heard in the audio clip asking whether the boys had any recorded evidence implicating the Rubaga Pastor, to which the boys responded to the affirmative, but said had not moved with it.

He is then heard advising them that they can only be believed if such evidence is availed.

“It is our role as the Church to prayerfully help those in need. However, for you to get further help with security, there should be enough and undisputed evidence for your allegations to stand,” Pastor Ssenyonga told the boys as heard in the lengthy audio clip.

In response, they assured him that they can get the said evidence. The Pastor then told them that once evidence is availed, he will link them to any person they would like in the government and security as requested, for their safety.

Analysis: Matter of blackmail and diversion

One of the boys in the circulated audio clip that seeks to tarnish Pastor Ssenyonga’s reputation had way back in 2015 recorded and posted a video on YouTube alleging that Kayanja had raped and sodomized him and later caused him to be imprisoned for one year on trumped up charges way before he met Pastor Senyonga.

One wonders why Ssenyonga would now ask him to record another video accusing Kayanja!

Additionally, he ran to the Church seeking help and security since he was tired of living in hiding after being falsely accused on trumped up charges and imprisoned as seen in one of the YouTube Videos he recorded. At the time, Pastor Ssenyonga was not even living in Uganda.

Ironically, to prove that the hired machineries to deflate the issues are up to task, the circulated voice recording was back in 2020 and very separate from the current posts of the boys who are fighting to get their grievances addressed.

Also, those involved in the circulated clips accusing Kayanja are different boys from those whose clips are conveniently edited to frame Pastor Senyonga. What a shock!

The boy claims he was later forced to record another video denouncing contents in the first video because his relatives including his Auntie were imprisoned.

The condition of their release was to him to change his story on camera and said he lied in the first video where he claimed that kayanja raped him. So three years later he recorded another video claiming he was never raped, that’s when his Auntie and others were released.

Pointing the finger at Pastor Ssenyonga:

It is surprising that the finger is now pointed at Pastor Ssenyonga who simply demanded evidence from Kayanja’s accusers.

This, seem to be a well orchestrated strategy used to change the conversation from the real issue and divert public attention from the boys and their sodomy allegations and set up Pastor Ssenyonga as a topic of discussion and turn the gun to a fellow Pastor due to fear or inability to address the claims raised by the boys.

“Why can’t Pastor Kayanja come out and deny the allegations publicly. Such tactics are not helpful. Him as a man of God, should call for a press conference and clear the air on all the allegations against him. He can’t run away from them basing on technicalities on who have the boys talked to, who did they give the evidence, how can I damage the reputation of that individual who might have evidence, so that when it eventually comes out it will not be believed by the public” says a social commentator.

The same was reechoed by Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of House of Prayer Ministries International. He said: “The world only awaits to listen to Pastor Kayanja’s voice. I am eagerly waiting to hear his word denouncing homosexuality other than having his wife Jessica act as his put bull. Let him come out boldly in the public and refute all the allegations of sodomy that have for years been thrown against him.”